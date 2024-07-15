Olivia Munn gets emotional as she remembers late Shannen Doherty

Olivia Munn remembers late Shannen Doherty

Olivia Munn has recently revealed late Shannen Doherty helped her into her breast cancer journey.

On July 14, Olivia remembered Shannen as she wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories.

“I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

Olivia stated, “I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her.”

Sharing reaction to Shannen’s death, Olivia, who disclosed her breast cancer in March, mentioned, “We became instant friends – which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10.”

“Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago,” remarked the 44-year-old.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star explained, “She asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me. True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.”

“Cancer is really scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace,” she noted.

Olivia concluded her tribute with a parting note , “Fly so high, my friend”