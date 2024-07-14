Shannon Beador says she rekindled romance with John Janssen pre-DUI

Shannon Beador and John Janssen dated from 2019 to 2022

Shannon Beador claims she and ex John Janssen took another shot at their relationship before finally calling it quits.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, revealed that the pair — who dated for three and a half years until Janssen called it quits in 2022 — reconciled for a few months before her infamous DUI arrest in late 2023.

“For about six months, he dated someone else, and I dated someone else but after that, we reconnected,” Beador professed.

The bravolebrity recalled denying their rekindled relationship to everyone else, acknowledging, “but we were acting like we were back together.”

However, their second time around also ended in heartbreak, with Beador reflecting, “I think deep down, he and I both knew that it was never going to work. So, I wouldn’t say we were back together publicly, but we were together privately, for about six months.”

Beador recently revealed Janssen’s involvement in her DUI arrest on the RHOC Season 18 premiere, revealing that she had just finished meeting with Janssen at his home where they got into an argument, and he allegedly called her a “drunken idiot.”

“I got into an accident seconds later, because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was, and I lost control of the car immediately,” she recalled.

After the pair pulled the plug on the relationship a second time, Janssen sparked a romance with Beador’s RHOC costar, Alexis Bellino.

Bellino and Beador faced off over Janssen in last week’s episode of RHOC, with Bellino telling Beador about their feud, “I think what the real issue is here is that I have your ex-boyfriend.”