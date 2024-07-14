Glenn Hughes hints at the end of band days

Glenn Hughes reveals future plans

Black Country Communion's Glenn Hughes recently revealed that his days of playing in groups could be possibly coming to an end.

Speaking in the new issue of Classic Rock, Hughes explained: "I want people to know that this will possibly be the last band that I'm in. I'm so deep into my solo career with this new album I'm about to make. And Black Country Communion to me is, seriously, a band of brothers. I can't imagine being in another band after this."

Although the 72-year-old singer said that he's still inclined towards making another Black Country Communion album, he still considers time as a "huge consideration."

Expanding his thoughts on creating a new album, he said: "I don't know if there's even going to be one. It's a matter of 'is there going to be enough time?' You know how old I am, and the fact is that I want to do this for as long as I possibly can. So many of my friends have disappeared or died or retired or whatever."

He concluded his statement by adding: "I am one of the last of the early-70s gang that are still doing it. I'm not saying there won't be [another BCC album]. But if there's going to be one, it needs to be in the next couple of years."

For the unversed, he hinted at pursuing a different career by the time he turns eighty but refrained from specifying the niche.