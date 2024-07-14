Blake Lively teases Ryan Reynolds for ‘missing’ her during press tour

Blake Lively previously joked that Ryan Reynolds is trying to get her 'pregnant again'

Ryan Reynolds being on a press tour for his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t stopped his wife Blake Lively from teasing him.

On Saturday, July 13, Reynolds, 47, posted a selfie of him and his wife on Instagram set to The National’s song, Wasp Nest, and Lively, 36, couldn’t resist a playful jab.

“Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle, boy,” she quipped, adding a sweet P.S: “(Which is girl code for don’t ever stop missing me for a second).”

The Gossip Girl alum has notably been having fun with her husband's promotional antics.

Earlier this month, she poked fun at Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, 55, who were caught having a water gun fight during the 2024 Water Bomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea.

After Reynolds posted a video of their shenanigans, Lively commented, “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.” She even joked that their film should be renamed “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story."

The promotional tour has already seen Reynolds and Jackman travel to cities like London, Berlin, and Shanghai. In one London post, Reynolds posed with their dog, Peggy, who plays Dogpool in the upcoming movie.

Lively couldn't help but joke, “SOS He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” adding, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude."