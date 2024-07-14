Rita Ora learns lifetime lesson from Brandy on 'Descendants: Rise of Red' set

Brandy taught Rita Ora to do whatever it takes to bring her character to life

Rita Ora shared a valuable lesson she learned from her idol, Brandy, while working on the set of their recent film, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Your Song hitmaker fondly reflected on her time filming the movie with her idol who taught her to stop apologizing all the time.

"Every scene after that, I would be like, ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t mean it,'" Ora recalled, frequently apologizing to Brandy, who reprised her role from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing Cinderella alongside Paolo Montalban.

In the film, Ora, 33, portrays the ruthless Queen of Hearts, mother to Red and despite playing a baddie, she couldn't let go of her real sweet self.

"And Brandy's like, "Can you stop? You are in character, do what you need to do.' And I was like, 'But just remember, I love you!' And then we'd get back into it. It was great," she recalled about Brandy, 45, giving her some much-needed advice.

In addition, Ora reminisced about an iconic scene with Brandy, the woman she idolized growing up.

In Descendants: The Rise of Red, the Queen of Hearts holds a massive grudge against Cinderella for a traumatic event from their school days. When the Queen of Hearts stages a coup against Auradon, she seizes the opportunity for revenge.

She captures Cinderella and threatens to behead her, forcing Chloe and Red to team up, travel to the past, and undo the moment that set Red's mother down her villainous path.

"'Off with her head!' It's a very iconic quote for Queen of Hearts, and I was trying to find my version of that," Ora shared.

Descendants: The Rise of Red premiered on July 12 on Disney+.