Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai shine at Ambani-Merchant blessing ceremony

Kim Kardashian and Aishwarya Rai share selfie at epic Hollywood-Bollywood reunion at the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Kardashian star wore a custom-made, embroidered dusty rose saree, while Aishwarya donned an embroidered black outfit.

The SKIMS mogul shared photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, including a picture with Aishwarya.

Kim snapped a selfie with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, capturing their warm smiles. Kim shared the photo on social media, simply captioning it "Queen" and tagging Aishwarya. She also posted additional photos showcasing the event's elegant decorations.

The mother-of-four also posed for a photo with actor Ranveer Singh at the event. Following the ceremony, Kim and her sister Khloe were spotted leaving their hotel on Sunday, reportedly heading back to the US.

Kim wore an all-black outfit, while Khloe opted for a grey top and black pants, with both sisters accessorising with sunglasses.

The blessing ceremony, held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, was a star-studded affair, with notable attendees including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and his wife Latha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit.

The ceremony followed the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which took place on Friday.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.