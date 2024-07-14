Kylie Minogue emotionally recalls performing after 9 years

Kylie Minogue gets emotional during headline performance

Kylie Minogue was moved to emotions during her performance at BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday, July 13.



The pop star, who returned to perform at the festival for the first time in nine years after 2015, exclusively told the 65,000 crowd: "I knew you were gonna be here tonight, but you still take my breath away, thank you."

The 56-year-old hitmaker continued: "I'm really aware the last time I played BST was nine years ago, so much has happened for me, for you, for all of us. But we are here and I am so, so grateful."

Rehashing the hysterics from her 2023 successful album Tension and her spectacular performance in 2015, the All The Lovers singer explained: "Nine years ago was so different because so many [of my] songs didn't exist."

Sporting a bold red vinyl jumpsuit as she took the stage, she enthused: "I want to bottle this feeling, every artist would. It's because of you and I wish I had a better segue but Hold onto Now."