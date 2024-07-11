‘Simpson’ star Nancy Cartwright confirms Sabrina Carpenter rumours

Nancy Cartwright reacted to a fan curious about her relationship with Sabrina Carpenter

Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, sealed the swirling rumours of being relative with Sabrina Carpenter.



In her recent TikTok video, The Simpsons voice artist reacted to a fan comment asking if she is related to the Espresso singer.

"The rumours are true!" she wrote in the clip's caption. "Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!"

The video follows Cartwright’s confession on her ties with Carpenter, 25.

"Yeah, absolutely," she said, exclaiming, "Isn’t that amazing?"

"When you find out that somebody — maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that," Cartwright continued, "find out that I’m related to this superstar."

"She’s pretty amazing," Cartwright described her pop star niece.

Previously, before the voice-over artist confirmed her relationship with the Please Please Please chart-topper, the former admired her aunt in an interview with Wired in 2021.

"It's my dad's sister," she said. "We work on kind of different ends of the industry, but I've learned so much just from observing her, and she's so talented."

Cartwright has supported Carpenter’s musical career since its earliest days. In 2016, she posted a video of her niece performing at the Roxy.