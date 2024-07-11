Simon Cowell's son Eric shows love for One Direction amid boyband quest

Simon Cowell's son Eric unaware of One Direction feud.

Simon Cowell's son Eric remains blissfully oblivious to "ugly feud" with One Direction drama, revealing his unexpected admiration for the iconic boyband.

Speaking on Greatest Hits Radio Cowell, shared an anecdote about Eric who recently discovered his father's pivotal role in forming the beloved group.



"Eric is 10 now, but a couple of years ago he said Dad, listen to this record and he plays me a One Direction record and said 'do you like it?" Simon recounted.

"I said well yeah, I worked with them and he looked at me and went no you didn't! Those records have really stood the test of time, they still really, really sound great."

Simon Cowell, the mastermind behind One Direction's meteoric rise, reflects on the band's enduring legacy and discusses his aspirations for the future of boybands.

He expressed his belief in the potential for One Direction's reunion to shatter records, musing, "Imagine if they did reform and their tickets went on sale? They would have the biggest ticket sale in history, I genuinely believe that.

I don't know whether that's going to happen or not, so I'm going to find the next generation."

Formed on The X Factor in 2010, One Direction, comprising Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, swiftly rose to global stardom under Cowell's guidance at Syco Music.

Despite their unprecedented success, the band faced its challenges, with Zayn's departure in 2015 and the group's eventual split in 2016.

"The one thing I regret is I should have owned the name," Cowell admitted. "They own the name. I could have made an animation or something."

However, tensions seem palpable as band members Louis and Niall recently unfollowed him on social media, shortly after his podcast appearance.

Despite these developments, Cowell remains undeterred in his quest to shape the future of boybands.