King Charles delivers Senedd 25th anniversary address in Welsh

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a significant appearance in Wales today, commemorating 25 years of devolution with a warm reception at the Senedd.



Greeted by a guard of honour from the Royal Welsh, the royal couple engaged in a memorable visit that highlighted their deep connection to the region.

Addressing the assembly in both Welsh and English, King Charles expressed his appreciation for the Senedd's commitment to using the Welsh language not just symbolically, but as a fundamental part of its operations.

"It's wonderful to see the Senedd embrace Welsh as a foundation," remarked the King, underscoring the significance of linguistic inclusivity.

Reflecting on Wales' journey over the past quarter-century, Charles emphasized the Senedd's pivotal role in providing the nation with a "distinct voice" characterized by clarity and purpose.

He described the occasion as a milestone that has shaped Wales throughout his lifetime.

The King also touched upon Prince William's recent visit to Ynys Mon, noting its personal significance to his son.

"It's a place that means so much to him," he remarked warmly, connecting the royal family's personal ties with the broader Welsh community.

Schoolchildren from various corners of Wales, alongside civic leaders including Senedd's presiding officer Elin Jones and First Minister Vaughan Gething, joined in the ceremonial welcome as King Charles and Queen Camilla entered the Senedd chamber today.

The air was filled with melodies from the King's harpist, Mared Pugh-Evans, setting a festive tone for the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Elin Jones delivered an inspiring speech, followed by remarks from First Minister Vaughan Gething and leaders of political parties present.

Amidst the ceremony, the poignant notes of "Safwn yn y Bwlch" filled the Senedd chamber, performed by the talented ensemble from Ysgol Treganna.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the recitation of two evocative poems.

One, penned by Aron Pritchard of the Senedd staff, commemorated the inception of the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, while the other, a new composition by Aron, marked the auspicious 25th anniversary.

