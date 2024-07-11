Meagan Good on supporting Jonathan Majors despite backlash

Meagan Good is opening up about her steadfast support for boyfriend Jonathan Majors amidst recent controversies surrounding the actor.



The 42-year-old actress stood by Majors throughout his legal proceedings over the past year, which resulted in him being found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment related to a 2023 incident with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week's issue, Good discussed her unwavering commitment to him despite public scrutiny.

She emphasized her rebellious nature when it comes to standing up for what and who she believes in.

Good acknowledged the varying perceptions of their relationship, stating, "Those who want to give you the benefit of the doubt will. And those who don’t, won’t. And there’s nothing you can do about it."

Jonathan renowned for his roles in blockbusters like Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has faced significant professional repercussions following his conviction.

The actor was recently ousted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a decision made in light of his legal troubles.

In April, Majors received a sentence requiring completion of a year-long in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, alongside ongoing mental-health counseling and a no-contact order with Grace Jabbari, his former girlfriend involved in the incident.

Good addressed the parallels between her character Ava, a domestic-violence survivor, and the real-life situation involving Majors.