Billie Lourd matches outfit with Austen Rydell at 'Watershed' premiere

Billie Lourd and Austin Rydell steal the spotlight in co ordinated looks at Watershed premiere

Billie Lourd proved to be the doting wife of her husband, Austin Rydell.



The couple stepped out on Wednesday, July 10, to hit the red carpet of the Watershed premiere in Los Angeles, donning colour-coordinated outfits.

Lourd, 31, dolled up in a navy-blue dress adorned with a white floral pattern. She paired the dress with white open-toed heels and a matching bag.

Rydell, 32, pulled off an absolutely dashing look in a navy-blue suit over a white T-shirt coupled with matching sneakers.

The new documentary executive produced by Rydell unfolds the story of Mallory Weggeman, an American Paralympic medalist who was paralysed at 18 as she prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics.

In addition, the plot will follow the time of Weggemann and her husband Jay Snyder’s IVF journey amid struggles with infertility.

Additionally, Lourd and Rydell, who tied the knot in March 2022, posed with Weggemann and her husband at the Los Angeles premiere.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2020 three months before welcoming their first baby.

After getting married in a wedding ceremony in Mexico they had their second baby in December 2022.