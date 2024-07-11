Drake to make move on Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck marriage rumours

Although Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly on the rocks, she can expect attention from former flame Drake once she's single again, a source revealed to In Touch.

"Of course, Drake isn't going to hook up with her while she's still married," the insider said. "He'd never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben, he'll be ready and waiting to show her a good time."

The source noted that Drake, 37, and Jennifer, 54, had a brief romance in 2016, and "she knows he's an option" again because "he's dropped enough hints" to people.

According to the insider, "Jennifer's always been one of Drake's biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible... He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her."

Although the insider claimed that the Marry Me star has no intention of "turning back the clock" and making amends with another ex-boyfriend, "Drake may have a shot because they never got serious."

Ben, 51, and Jen have not yet filed for divorce formally.

But in May, the outlet revealed that he had left their $60 million house, which they appear to be attempting to sell.

The actor has been residing in a Brentwood, California rented home despite the couple's marital difficulties.

The couple, who got married in 2022 after rekindling their romance 20 years after their initial relationship, have been drifting apart.

They went nearly 50 days without a joint public appearance in April and early May, and when they finally reunited, it was only for events related to their children.