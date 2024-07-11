'Caught Stealing': Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler to star in Aronofsky's latest

Zoë Kravitz is in negotiations to star alongside Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, Caught Stealing.



The movie, based on Charlie Huston's novel of the same name, follows a former baseball player who becomes embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival in 1990s New York City's criminal underworld.

Aronofsky's production company, Protozoa Pictures, is producing the film, continuing their collaboration with the director on his past projects.

In March, Butler's major part in Caught Stealing was announced. Butler has previously starred in The Bikeriders, Dune: Part Two, and an Oscar nomination for Elvis.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride to life,” Aronofsky said in a statement at the time of Butler’s casting.

“I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.”

The movie was released before of Kravtiz's first feature picture directing, Blink Twice, which stars Channing Tatum, her fiancé. Her parts in Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, The Batman, and Kimi are also followed.