Elliot Page returns home in emotional drama 'Close to You' trailer

Elliot Page stars as Sam, a trans man, in the upcoming drama film Close to You, directed by Dominic Savage.



The movie followed Sam's return to home for a family reunion, where he reconnected with an old friend amidst tense family dynamics.

In the trailer, Page's character said, "I'm going home for my dad's birthday. I haven't gone back in close to four years."

The trailer also showed Page's emotional struggle, as he lamentingly stated, "I know I'm nothing but a disappointment to them."

Close to You hits theatres on August 16, following its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

At one point in the footage, Sam’s mom (played by Wendy Crewson) admitted, “I just still think of you as my little girl.”

Savage directed and wrote the film, with Elliot Page credited as a contributor to the story. The producers include Savage, Page, Daniel Bekerman, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, and Chris Yurkovich.

This film marks Page's return to the big screen since 2017, following a hiatus.

Page, an Oscar nominee and trans advocate, has notable roles in Juno, Whip It, Inception, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Their television credits include The Umbrella Academy and a voice role in Ark: The Animated Series.

According to Lovia Gyarkye's review of Close to You in The Hollywood Reporter, Page delivered a "persuasive" performance that stands out in the film.

However, Gyarkye noted that the movie's potential is hindered by a "clunky screenplay," which diminished its emotional impact.

She wrote, "The film yearns to capture the stages of this emotional exhumation, but a clunky screenplay makes for a less affecting watch."