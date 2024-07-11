Jon Bon Jovi remembers late mother in moving tribute: ‘We carry you with us’

Jon Bon Jovi mourned the death of his mother in an loving tribute

Jon Bon Jovi is keeping his mother, Carol Bongiovi’s memories alive after her death at 83.



The Bon Jovi frontman took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to post a loving tribute for his mother featuring a snippet from the band’s Story of Love music video.

"Momma, We carry you with us Always [two red heart emojis]," he wrote in the caption of the video that chronicled some of his intimate family videos from his childhood to his younger days.

In the clip, Bon Jovi, 62, delivered a touching performance with the track off the band's 2020 album.

"Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons / They've been writing our story before there was one / From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run / There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love," he serenaded while playing guitar in front of a wall filled with family photos.

The It’s My Life hitmaker’s tribute on social media comes a day after his mother died on Tuesday, July 9.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with. Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed," he said in a statement to People Magazine on behalf of the family.