Gypsy Rose Blanchard thanks Kim Kardashian for meeting her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is being thankful to Kim Kardashian.



Blanchard showed his gratitude to Kardashian for arranging a meetup with her and listening to her story, despite her being 'too controversial.'

Kim, 43, had a face-to-face conversation with Gypsy, 32, who just recently got out of prison, after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2016.

The reality TV star, who has exhibited her interest in prison reform, got in an interview with Gypsy, who recently announced her pregnancy instantly as this is going to be with her first child, in an forthcoming episode of The Kardashians.

In a new teaser footage shared by Hulu on Wednesday, the Munchausen by Proxy survivor can be seen thanking Kim for standing beside.

“I give you massive kudos right now, because I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic,” she told Kim.

“Really?” the mother-of-four who was wearing a stunning cosy brown leather jacket with a sherpa collar as well as her signature glam, asked.

“Because I'm too controversial,” Gypsy admitted.

Kim then hilariously acknowledged her part of controversies in her life and career and quipped, “Mmm, girl.”

To which Gypsy replied, “So I give you like massive props for being like, okay, I'm going to come do this right now. Like this is going to happen.”