Larsa Pippen explains viral photoshop fails with Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice and Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen can’t seem to believe fans thought she and Teresa Giudice were being serious with their poorly photoshopped picture.



During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen, the Real Housewives of Miami star cleared the air that Giudice was just “trying to be funny” with the pair’s picture at the beach for her birthday.

“She sent me like three photos and she’s like, ‘Should we be on a beach?’ and I was like running around and I just hearted the beach and I go, ‘We look great on that beach,'” Pippen, 50, recalled.

“[I had] no idea where we were. No idea where that beach is, but I just thought it was funny,” she continued. “I thought she was trying to be funny for my birthday.”

Pippen’s response to the criticism comes after Giudice, 52, posted a notably edited photo of the duo wearing bathing suits, posing over a beach background.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” Giudice wrote in the caption of the now-viral snapshot.

Pippen admitted that although she admired the post, fans' reaction thinking it was serious shocked her.

“I saw they were like, ‘Photoshop fail.’ I’m like, ‘By the way, it was supposed to be funny!'” Pippen said.

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. People really think that we think it’s real?’ No.”

Pippen also admitted that she would have appreciated it if Giudice chose “a better photo,” but the birthday post was nothing too serious for her.

“I just was like, ‘Yeah, it’s great,” she said.