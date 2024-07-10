Peter Phillips introduces his new girlfriend at Wimbledon

Phillips is the eldest child of Princess Anne

Peter Phillips introduced his new girlfriend at Wimbledon as the Royal Family made a prominent appearance on Wednesday.



The 46-year-old Phillips was accompanied by his step-aunt Queen Camilla, his sister Zara Tindall, and Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at the SW19 tennis tournament.

This marked a return of senior members of the Royal Family to Wimbledon after a week and a half, with Princess Beatrice making an appearance the previous Tuesday.

Phillips's girlfriend, 44-year-old Harriet Sperling, looked stunning in a silk waterlily-print maxi dress from the designer brand Me + Em.

Phillips, the eldest child of Princess Anne, began dating Sperling earlier this year, following his previous relationship with Lindsay Wallace that began in 2022.

He was previously married to Autumn Phillips, 46, with whom he shares co-parenting duties for their two children, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, after their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Peter and Autumn married in 2008, marking him as the first grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II to wed.

His appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday followed his attendance at the Grand Prix over the weekend, marking his first public appearance since Princess Anne's hospital discharge following a concussion.

Last month, Princess Anne, 73, sustained a head injury from a horse incident at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

She is currently recuperating at home under the care of her children and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, whom she married in 1992 following her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips.



