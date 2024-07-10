Prince Harry drops new bombshell as Prince William celebrates royal role

Prince Harry vows to expose 'illegal activities'

Prince Harry has once again stolen the limelight with his surprising move amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer treatment.

The Duke of Sussex has raised eyebrows as he has sat down with reporter Becca Barry to reveal new shocking details. He's currently facing backlash in the US over his new honour.



During the show, Harry reportedly discussed his aim to expose what he describes as "illegal activities". The program, which also features Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and Paul Gascoigne, and is titled "Tabloids on Trial", will air on ITV1 on July 25.



King Charles III's younger son has reportedly vowed to expose something big.

Harry and Meghan allegedly declared war against the British media long before they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The shocking news comes day after Prince William celebrated his new royal role at RAF Valley in north Wales. He became Royal Honorary Commodore of RAF Valley last year after taking over the role from the King.

Meanwhile, Queen Camila was all smiles as she's joined in the Royal Box at Wimbledon by her younger sister Annabel on Wednesday.