Prince William takes big step for kids in Kate Middleton absence

Prince William plans big royal engagement with kids sans Kate Middleton

Prince William reportedly plans to take kids to a homeless centre soon amidst Kate Middleton's absence.



As reported by The Times, the Prince of Wales wants to introduce his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a royal engagement, highlighting a cause close to his heart.



Notably, this news came after it was revealed that the future King of England will be featured in a two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: A Future Without Homelessness, highlighting his efforts to tackle homelessness in the United Kingdom.



On July 7, William shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his forthcoming project, confirming his role in the documentary.

The statement released by the Prince of Wales's team reads, "We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk! Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition and An @itv documentary."

"As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless."

For the unversed, Prince William initiated a five-year transformative program titled Homewards that "aims to demonstrate that together it’s possible to end homelessness."