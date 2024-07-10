Prince William takes big step for kids in Kate Middleton absence

Prince William reportedly plans to take kids to a homeless centre soon amidst Kate Middleton's absence.
As reported by The Times, the Prince of Wales wants to introduce his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a royal engagement, highlighting a cause close to his heart.
Notably, this news came after it was revealed that the future King of England will be featured in a two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: A Future Without Homelessness, highlighting his efforts to tackle homelessness in the United Kingdom.
On July 7, William shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his forthcoming project, confirming his role in the documentary.
The statement released by the Prince of Wales's team reads, "We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk! Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition and An @itv documentary."
"As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless."
For the unversed, Prince William initiated a five-year transformative program titled Homewards that "aims to demonstrate that together it’s possible to end homelessness."
