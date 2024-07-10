Kate Middleton set to counter Queen Camilla’s ‘smart’ tactics

Pricness Kate prepared to counter Queen Camilla’s ‘smart’ tactics

Kate Middleton feels ‘secure and well-prepared’ to counter Queen Camilla’s smart tactics as Princess’s major personality traits are revealed by a body language expert.



For the unversed, several reports suggested that the Queen Consort has stepped up her role as a leading figure of the royal family in Catherine's absence.

Earlier, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, that King Charles's wife is looking "sleeker, smarter and more stylish than ever and she has grown immeasurably in confidence" as Kate is away from the limelight.

However, Inbaal Honigman, a body language specialist claimed that the Princess of Wales's personality shows that she feels "secure and well prepared" for any strategic development.



Speaking with Express, she shared, "The future Queen generally displays direct and businesslike body language, with a no-nonsense approach to carrying out any task."



Moreover, Inbaal said, "The glamorous royal's facial expressions are open and expressive. We rarely see her touching her face, which is how we know that she doesn't keep many secrets. Quick to smile, she doesn't hide her true emotions, which makes her appear honest and unassuming."



For the unversed, Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in March.

The mother-of-three has been advised by doctors to halt her royal engagements during her treatment.