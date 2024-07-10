Kelly Clarkson opens door on romance with 'big time' crush on Kevin Costner

Kelly Clarkson is looking to upgrade her love life by setting her sights on Kevin Costner as a potential partner.

A source divulged the multi-hyphenate star’s growing feelings towards the Yellowstone alum in two years since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“She’s crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she’d like to date him if he’s game,” they claimed to Life & Style.

The insider went on to explain Clarkson began seeing Costner as potential prospect after he appeared on her titular show last month to promote his new film titled, Horizon: An American Saga.

“Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can’t stop talking about him,” they shared. “She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin’s a sweetheart and a gentleman!”

Kevin has been riding solo since his public divorce with wife of 14 years Christine Baumgartner last year.

The 69-year-old actor dispelled rumours of romance with a woman named Jewel in a recent interview, clarifying she is just a “good friend”.

“[Kelly] thinks he’d be perfect,” the insider claimed. “He shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!”