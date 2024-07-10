Charlize Theron announces major career shift after being MIA for 3 months

Charlize Theron broke her social media silence to reveal the new venture she’s been working on

Charlize Theron has finally resurfaced with a major announcement.

After three months of social media silence, the 48-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to unveil an exciting new chapter in her career: opening a dance studio.

"I’ve been a bit MIA lately, but I have a good excuse I swear. It’s because… I started a dance studio!" shared Theron.

The Oscar winner explained that she is teaming up with dance icons Latrina Bolger-Washington and Tyrell Washington to create The Six Compound.

Theron posted a photo with her co-creators, describing the studio as "a place with a fresh perspective to the evolution and future of dance AND performance."

She further highlighted the inclusive and innovative environment they aim to foster, where dancers and performers can express themselves alongside some of the best teachers and choreographers in the industry.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star also announced their first intensives, set for July 11 and 12 in Burbank.

"For dancers ages 8-18, this will be an epic two days of training, insight into the entertainment world and Q&As with top leading professionals," she wrote, encouraging interested participants to secure their spots by emailing thesixcompound@gmail.com and to follow @thesixcompound for more updates.