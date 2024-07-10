Isla Fisher throws shade at ex Sacha Baron Cohen in defiant post

Isla Fisher throws shade at ex Sacha Baron Cohen during Robbie Williams' concert

Isla Fisher recently threw shade at her ex Sacha Baron Cohen during the Robbie Williams concert in London.

The former Home and Away actress, who attended Robbie's headline show at the BST festival in Hyde Park, made it appear like she was living her best life since her split from Sacha.

During the performance, Fisher grooved to one of Williams' greatest hit Angels as she threw her arms up in the air.

Isla took to her Instagram to share a defiant post of herself having the time of her life at Hyde Park.

Reflecting on the lyrics of the hit song, she wrote: "I'm loving angels instead and through it all, she offers me protection. A lot of love and affection, whether I'm right or wrong."

The Australian actress, who announced her split in April 2023, previously uploaded a photograph of herself and Sacha posing together in tennis outfits.

She wrote at the time: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our rackets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

For the unversed, the 48-year-old actress and the 52-year-old British comedy actor said their wedding vows in 2010 and share three children together.