Prince William controls Kate Middleton's decision for Wimbledon appearance

Prince William takes control of Kate Middleton's decision to make a much-awaited appearance at Wimbledon 2024, claimed the former royal butler.



In a conversation with Closer Magazine, Paul Burrell claimed that Catherine ‘loves’ tennis and would love to attend the tournament finals however, the Prince of Wales is ‘fiercely’ protective of her.

The Prince of Wales "knows the world will want to see her" but the future King of England "will decide whether she's fit enough" to make an appearance at Wimbledon.

He said, "William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family - fiercely."

"There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective," added Paul.

It is important to mention here that Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in March.

With respect to that, the presence of the future Queen of England at this year's tennis championship seemed difficult.

However, Paul revealed that Kate "trusts William implicitly and he has the final say" about her next big public appearance.