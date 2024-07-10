Carl Radke seemingly reacts to ex Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy news

Carl Radke called of his wedding with Lindsay Hubbard in August 2023

Carl Radke seemingly reacted to his former fiancée Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement by sparking dating rumors with a brunette beauty.

On Tuesday, July 9, Page Six reported that the Summer House star was spotted with an unidentified female companion at the Everdene bar at Virgin Hotels New York.

The duo cozied up while engaged in conversation, dressed casually as they sat at the bar.

Their interaction was interrupted by a couple of women who recognized Radke, 39, and approached him, before he left his alleged new love interest who was joined by her friend.

Radke’s casual outing with the lady in an orange dress suggested he was unfazed by his ex's last week’s pregnancy announcement.

On Thursday, July 4, Hubbard took to Instagram to reveal she is expecting her first baby with her mystery boyfriend.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of photos showcasing her burgeoning baby bump.

Hubbard, revealed in an interview that she has been dating a doctor, who works in biotech investing, since January after Radke called off their engagement in August 2023, three months before their scheduled wedding ceremony.