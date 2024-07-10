Princess Anne set for risky return to royal duties after horse incident

Princess Anne is reportedly planning to resume public duties after a two-week break in the wake of horse incident.

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles was forced to cancel engagements for indefinite period as she spent nearly a week in hospital after being struck by a horse on her head.

According to the Daily Beast, the Princess Royal could make her first appearance in two weeks during a scheduled engagement to a remote Scottish location as part of her patronage of a lighthouse conservation organization next week.

Speaking to the outlet, a source divulged her family’s concern over her wellbeing, owing to her unrelenting dedication to public service.

“She has been resting which won’t suit her. Anyone who knows her knows she will be itching to get back in the saddle, literally and figuratively,” they claimed.

“Her family know how much her work means to her. Nobody would bother telling her to slow down as she would probably tell them to ‘Naff off!’”

The royal friend went on to note that Anne is still struggling to remember the nitty gritty details of the incident which led to her spending five nights at a trauma centre in Bristol.

“It was a freak accident and she still has no memory of exactly what happened,” they said.

“Her family of course were deeply shaken by it at the time, but when you own horses these things happen, and it seems it is a case of all’s well that ends well,” the pal added.