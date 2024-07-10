Brad Pitt not happy with Ines De Ramon?

Brad Pitt could be facing his worst nighmare yet as estrangement with kids appears to grow deeper with each day.

Speaking to People, a source revealed that the 60-year-old actor has completely been cut off by his adult kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

And though he has since moved on with new flame Ines de Ramon, they claimed the distance from his children “pains him,” noting: “He still loves all of his kids tremendously.



Pitt has been at loggerheads with the Salt actress, after she accused him of perpetuating physical violence at her and their kids.

Despite the actor’s consistent denial of allegations, the kids, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, appeared to have chosen sides.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source claimed.

"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids,” they explained.

“This whole process has been very hard for the whole family,” the source added.