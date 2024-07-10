Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline call it quits after year-long romance

Pete Davidson, 30, and Madelyn Cline, 26, have decided to go their separate ways after a year of dating.

According to a source, the breakup was amicable, with no hard feelings between the former couple.

"They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," the insider revealed to The Sun, suggesting that the relationship simply ran its course.

The breakup of the duo wasn't entirely unexpected, given their lack of public appearances together in recent months.

The last time they were spotted together was in January at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Madelyn supported Pete's comedy performance.

As noted by the outlet, "the last time the couple was spotted out together before Philadelphia was at the end of December" at Bobo's Café in Somers, New York.

The couple was first seen together in September 2023 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The SNL alum has a history of dating high-profile women, including Chase Sui Wonders, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, to whom he was briefly engaged.

The comedian has been making an effort to keep a lot of his personal life private, even if his love life is frequently in the public eye. Since last year, Pete has reportedly been "living a more reclusive life."

"He doesn't do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything," the source told the publication.