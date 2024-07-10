Emma Roberts forces father Eric Roberts into silence, here's why

Eric Roberts says he's not allowed to talk about famous family members

Eric Roberts recently admitted that he "isn't supposed" to talk about his sister Julia Roberts in public.

The 68-year-old, who is also a father to actress Emma Roberts, explained that he's not allowed to spill details about his popular family.

In response to a question about the Notting Hill actress on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Eric said: "You'll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She doesn't wanna talk about it."

Meanwhile, speaking about his famous daughter, who has managed to make a name for herself in the industry, he continued: "My daughter told me also not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do."

Heaping praise on his daughter, Eric shared that he's "in love" with his daughter's work.

He gushed: "I can't, I can't believe how great she's become. I'm so proud of her I can't see straight. Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, 'Oh my God. Here she goes again.' And I'm just so happy to be her dad because she's kicking a**, and I'm so proud."

For the unversed, Eric rose to fame after he started his own Hollywood career starring in films like The Dar Knight and TV series Heroes.