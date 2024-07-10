Paul Walter Hauser feels ‘sorry’ for ‘mean-spirited’ Vin Diesel comment

Paul Walter Hauser recently took shots at Vin Diesel's professional conduct

Paul Walter Hauser is feeling "genuinely sorry" for his recent "mean-spirited" comments about Vin Diesel.

On Sunday, July 7, the Inside Out 2 actor took to Instagram to publicly own his careless remarks about the Fast and Furious star after he threw shade at Diesel's professional conduct.

"A few weeks back, I made a random comment about Vin Diesel," he began the long caption. "It started somewhat humorously but unraveled into me dogging him out over behavior I had heard about on multiple occasions from multiple sources."

"I had done a night shoot on a Friday, gotten 1 hour of sleep, and then flew to LA from ATL at 6am to do a full day of press for Inside Out 2," the 37-year-old actor explained. "I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited comment."

After apologizing, Hauser clarified that he and Diesel had never actually met, "I no longer feel that way and am genuinely sorry for shooting my mouth off and not showing love to Vin, who I do not know and have never met."



"@vindiesel - I apologize. Thank you for entertaining so many people and making them happy. I’m trying to do the same," Hauser wrote before concluding.

"Time for me to be quiet. I sometimes talk myself into idiocy," he ended the caption of the photo, which featured Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 4:11.

"Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life," the verse read.

The apology came after Hauser's remarks during an interview with CinemaBlend, where the interviewer compared Hauser’s voice performance to Diesel's work in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Please don't say that. I like to think I'm on time and approachable," Hauser said with a laugh. "Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it's a blast."