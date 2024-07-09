Sharon Stone believes Kevin Spacey should be allowed to come back in Hollywood

Sharon Stone reveals why she defended Kevin Spacey in a new interview

Sharon Stone has recently spoken in favour of Kevin Spacey, who’s been accused of sexual assault.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon shared her thoughts on comments she made in a previous interview with The Telegraph.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will,” said the 66-year-old at the time.

However, Sharon told THR, “People are mad at me for speaking out in defense of Kevin.”

“I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back,” stated the Basic Instinct actress.

Sharon mentioned, “He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry. Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people.”

However, the Total Recall actress noted, “Nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter.”

Sharon pointed out, “There’s so much hatred for Kevin because in his case it was man-on-man.”

“That’s why he’s not allowed to come back. Because he offended men,” she continued.

Sharon further said, “But can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologised to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Sphere actress explained how she’s been “cancelled left and right,” but she’s now “back in fashion again”.

“Here’s the thing — I’m a dark horse. I love dark horses. And I get that not everybody thinks I’m a good person. I get that people think I’m difficult,” she added.