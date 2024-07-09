Prince William shares important message as speculation about Kate's health grows

Prince William, who returned to his former workplace in new royal role from King Charles, has released a new message amid speculations about Princess Kate's health and her important royal role.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William, has issued the message after his visit to the Royal Air Force station where he worked as a helicopter pilot for three years.

William's latest outing has given a fresh update on Kate's health with as he was all smiles and in good spirit during the trip to his favourite place.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared the pictures of the future King with his statement.

"Always nice to be back at @royalairforceuk Valley, and this time as Honorary Air Commodore!

"Spending time catching up with the teams stationed here, hearing about life today at Valley and the crucial role they play on Anglesey."

William appeared in high spirit as he took part in a simulated fire response exercise during an official visit at RAF Valley on Tuesday.



RAF Valley is the only Royal Air Force station in Wales and home of the No. 4 Flying Training School, which is tasked with training the next generation of fighter pilots as well as preparing aircrew for mountain and maritime operations around the world.

William's appearance comes amid speculations about Kate's presence at Wimbledon as the Palace has not confirmed whether she would present the trophies to the winners or not. However William's joyful appearance suggests as Catherine is doing well and preparing to make her surprise return to the public eye.

Meanwhile, some royal commentators believe Kate has a "50/50" chance to grace the event this week, while few other predict that one senior royal could be given Catherine's important royal role. The Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016.