Princess Anne's children seen for first time since hospital discharge.

Following their mother Princess Anne's recent hospitalization due to a horse-related incident, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips emerged in public over the weekend, marking their first appearances since her return home on June 28.

The Princess Royal, had been hospitalized for precautionary reasons after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries at her Gatcombe Park residence on June 23.

cZara known for her prowess as a competitive equestrian, took to the Aston Le Walls International eventing competition on July 7, demonstrating her continued dedication to the sport.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips pursued his own sporting interests in Northamptonshire, a county approximately two hours from Gatcombe Park.

Princess Anne shares Zara and Peter with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Their public outings come as a reassurance of the Princess Royal's recovery and a testament to their ongoing engagement in sporting endeavors close to their family home.

Amidst family updates and personal pursuits, Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandchild, made a notable appearance at the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit on July 6 and 7.

The 46-year-old attended the event solo, sans his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling, with whom he has been linked since spring.

Earlier this year, Peter ended his three-year relationship with Lindsay Wallace. He was previously married to Autumn Kelly, and together they have two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.



