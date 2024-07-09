Du Blonde unveils powerful new single 'Blame'

Du Blonde shares new single Blame

Du Blonde recently shared a new single Blame, an upcoming follow-up to their 2021's Homecoming album.



The 34-year-old musician, who is also known as Beth Jeans Houghton, took to their Instagram on Monday, July 8, to create hype for their forthcoming project.

They wrote in the caption: "I've been sitting on this song for a long time while making this record and I can barely believe the time's finally come for it's release. This one's for anyone who has ever been gaslit to the point of breaking."

"This is officially a new era for me. I wrote this track for anyone who has ever been gaslit, and for those who are still trying to climb back out of the pit of uncertainty that gaslighting leaves you in."

In addition, Du Blonde also reflected on the single released in May 2023.

Expressing their love for the track, they added: "Pelican Canyon is a song that's really close to my heart. It's a time capsule of one of many trips I took in my early twenties, when the world was still new to me and I was adventurous enough to drive out into the desert with a total stranger. It encompasses a feeling and experience I've been looking to recreate ever since."