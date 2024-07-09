Duchess Sophie learns from Meghan Markle's mistakes

Princess Sophie is one of the few royals to have risen to the occasion as the royal family continues to plummet into one crisis after another.

Speaking to FEMAIL, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s contributions for the royals in the past few months, including undertaking extra duties in the absence of cancer-stricken Kate Middleton.

Moreover, he drew comparisons between the wife of Prince Edward and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020.

“[The Duchess of Edinburgh] is down to earth which is pivotal, but without attracting adverse publicity,” he said.

Despite their shared interest in women issues across the globe, the expert suggested while Meghan is 'self-obsessed', Sophie prefers to 'get on with it'.

He told the outlet: "Sophie was famously a confidante of the late Queen and King Charles knows he can trust her implicitly.

"Her temperament is very different to Meghan's. The latter, though not without talent, is self-obsessed and reportedly temperamental," Richard explained.

"Sophie is attached to nearly 70 organisations. Meghan only had a few patronages, Harry had a few more [and] they chose to give them up to make a new life elsewhere.

"Sophie and Edward do not seek publicity or praise. Like Princess Anne, they get on with it, are trusted, do a lot of good and not just for themselves, as the Sussexes do often appear to do," the expert added.