Jennifer Lopez makes final call on Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly cleared her stance over Ben Affleck's alleged troubled marriage.

Once known as the powerhouse couple of Hollywood, the two have reportedly been experiencing difficulties in their relationship.

As reported by Page Six, the chances of reconciliation between Lopez and Affleck have been decreasing with each passing day as their divorce rumours loom.

The source revealed that the Ain't Your Mama singer has embarked on the journey of self-care. She is on a summer break full of "health, happiness and joy for herself and her family."

"Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter," an insider commented.

Notably, at the start of the month, Lopez also made it to the headlines after she shared a clip of her 2021 music video for Cambia el Paso.

The translation of her Spanish song reads, "Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail. He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.