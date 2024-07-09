Danny Dyer gets candid about collaboration with Robbie Williams

Danny Dyer talks about his recent collaboration with Robbie Williams

Danny Dyer recently opened up about his recent collaboration with Robbie Williams on stage at BST Hyde Park.

Speaking to Radio X about their collaboration that came together midway on Saturday, July 6, Dyer explained that he was initially approached by Williams at a Soccer Aid event.

He explained: "I was like, what? Are you sure about this? And he went, 'I've never been more sure of anything,' So I said yes, and then I thought, 'Oh now I've got to do it.'"

Rehashing the experience, he added: "So, you know. I love the tune. I love Robbie and we done it. We done it. It was great. It was a real moment. I think it went down really well, you know."

"Once I started I was sweet. And I listened to the song a lot. You've got to prepare, you know and I just channelled my inner Phil Daniels."

In addition, Dyer also joined the Angels singer during the show's opening that featured Williams' backstage march.

In response to a question that inquired about his anxiety ahead of the team up, he admitted to being nervous as it appeared to be out of his "comfort zone."