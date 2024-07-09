Kesha celebrates women in music with special shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter

Kesha recently released her first single as an independent artist

Kesha is celebrating the rise of women in the music industry with a special nod to Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hit single.



In a new TikTok posted on Sunday, July 7, the 37-year-old popstar shared her excitement over the apparent takeover of the industry by female artists in recent months, declaring, “The ladies are holding it down with new music this summer.”

The video featured the Tik Tok hitmaker vibing to Carpenter’s new single, Please Please Please, while casually fixing her hair and makeup.

She further captioned the clip, “Proud to be a woman in music.”

Carpenter replied in the comments section with a heart emoji, prompting Kesha to call her an “angel baby” in the replies.

The TikTok video arrives shortly after Kesha’s own musical comeback. On July 4, Kesha released her new single, Joyride, marking her first music release since parting ways with RCA Records and Vector Management after settling a prolonged legal battle with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

Expressing gratitude for her fresh start, Kesha took to Instagram to reflect on her journey. “7 years ago today. as i race like a madman into this iconic chapter of my life, i can’t help but appreciate how hard this joy has been fought for,” she wrote.

Thanking her fans, she added, “Thank you to all the animals who had my back then… i love u praying.”

She concluded with a message to herself, “you’re a bad strong resilient b***h. i’m proud of you."