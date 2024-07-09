Kate reveals 'tragic' reason behind sudden weight loss

Kate Beckinsale reveals 'real' reason behind her sudden weight loss

Kate Beckinsale recently revealed the reason behind her weight loss.

The 51-year-old actress opened up about grieving the loss of her beloved step-father Roy Battersby, who passed away earlier this year.

In addition, Kate also admitted to discovering about her mother's stage 4 cancer.

Previously, a troll claimed that Beckinsale's "head keeps growing" while her body had nearly "shrunk".



Meanwhile, in response to the online criticism, Kate revealed she had lost weight due to the stress stemming from her family tragedies.

Putting all trolls to rest, the star took to her Instagram to share a new video of her posing in the mirror.

Kate, who sported a tiny crop top alongside pink knickers and a pair of knee-high leather boots, said in the video: "Some, not all, of my followers, can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net."

She went on to say: "For those of you who are going to get off on this. Let's have a toast for the do*cheb*gs. Let's have a toast for the a**holes. Let's have a toast for the sc*mb*gs."