Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals future plans: 'It feels so real now'

Amy Dowden gets candid about new career move

Amy Dowden recently offered insight into her "exciting" new career move.



The Welsh Strictly Come Dancing star, who is known as a professional dancer on the hit BBC One show, has revealed her future plans in a recent video.

Dowden took to Instagram to promote her book, Dancing in the Rain that is more about her "deeply personal story," including how dance has helped her during crucial times such as her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

Opening up about her book, she said: "It feels so real now... this book was like therapy for me, going through some hard times, from childhood, especially with Crohn's disease... actually having to go through this has helped me process it."

"Obviously I've talked about my dancing journey... how tough it was to get there, I didn't always win, hardly did I win, those rejections I had and how my Crohn's disease very often got in the way and obviously in here is my recent diagnosis, my cancer, my breast cancer."

For the unversed, Amy’s book is slated to release on Thursday, September 5, although the Strictly star mentioned that it is available for pre-order.