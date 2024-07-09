 
Tuesday July 09, 2024
Meghan Markle expresses concerns over 'unfair' public criticism

The Duchess of Sussex is concerned that her life is not going in the direction she had planned

By Web Desk
July 09, 2024
Meghan Markle reportedly dislikes the constant unfair public criticism she's receiving after leaving the royal family.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn said, "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned."

The royal expert claimed that the former Suits actress loves "media attention" and she "hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."

Tom believes that Meghan has been feeling "much under siege" as the California-based couple's Netflix contract "may be under threat" and the 'mockery' greeted the launch of her online lifestyle brand, American Riveria Orchard.

It is also important to mention that the former working royal announced her comeback with a podcast series in partnership with Lemonada Media in February 2024.

However, reports are suggesting that Meghan will not be releasing any content until 2025 as she is finding it difficult to invite A-lister stars to the podcast. 