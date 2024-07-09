Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy MotoGP adventure in Germany

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a fun filled outing at the 2024 German motorcycle Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7.



The actor, known for his love of motorcycles, and Grant, 51, were spotted at the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, where they even got to wave the checkered flag together to signal the race's winner.

The John Wick star, 59, and Grant seemed to have a blast at the MotoGP event, with Grant appearing delighted to join Reeves in his passion for motorcycles.

Reeves and Grant's friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship in 2019, after they had collaborated as business partners and close friends since 2011.

Recent photos from the German MotoGP event show the couple is still thriving.

This outing follows their previous public appearances together, including the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles in April, where they shared a sweet kiss, and the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala in November, where they were inseparable.

Even Keanu's Bill & Ted co-star, Alex Winter, has praised the couple as adorable, although he respectfully kept mum about Keanu's personal life when interviewed by ET in 2023.

"I'm not touching that," Winter joked at the time.