Shania Twain stops London concert for bizarre move

Shania Twain embarrassing moment

Shania Twain stopped her London concert mid-performance to do something none of the concert-goers could have ever expected.



The singer has been performing in the United Kingdom, including a set at Glastonbury Festival in recent weeks.

Shania, 58, left the audience baffled while performing at BST in Hyde Park, London, on Sunday when she stopped her performance mid-show to deal with a problem.

In a video obtained by The U.S. Sun, the singer could be seen pulling out a tissue to blow her nose, afterwards apologising to the crowd for the weird instance.

"Pardon me," she said to the audience, holding her tissue up to her nose.

However, although the moment was something odd that happened, it didn’t stop the diva from rocking her performance.

Fans were also in awe of Shania’s looks during the show.

The songstress hit the stage in a red printed two-piece ensemble with a white top underneath, with her long blonde-brown hair hanging down around her shoulders.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer accessorised her outfit with a pair of white, sparkly boots, stretching up over her ankles.