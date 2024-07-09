Taylor Swift slammed for being ‘chart obsessed’

Taylor Swift called out for chart desperation

Taylor Swift is facing heat with accusations of sabotaging other artists’ chances to get to the top of Billboard charts by continuing to restock special versions of The Tortured Poets Department.



The 34-year-old popstar, whose most recent album secured the top position at the Billboard 200 chart for the 11th straight week, restocked webstore versions of The Tortured Poets Department on Sunday.

However, not all fans are happy about the achievement.

Many people flocked to the comments section when Chart Data announced the release on X, since Taylor has been accused of scheming behind the scenes to block pop competitors way up to the charts.

One critic called Swift the, “the most chart obsessed and desperate artist in history.”

One other X user pointed out that Megan Thee Stallion released her album Megan on June 28, but Taylor had not done a special release.

They wrote, “Taylor Swift is very chart obsessed but it’s so funny to me that she did not have to release any edition last week because Megan is literally not a threat [two crying emojis]”

Another fan shared a video of Beyonce saying “this b**** will never give up” with the caption, “She really trying to break that record…”

The record in question belongs to Carole King, who, till now, has the longest consecutive run atop the Billboard 200 for a female solo artist for her album Tapestry.