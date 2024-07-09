Wynonna Judd reveals how she wants to celebrate her milestone year

Wynonna Judd reflects on her milestone year: Deets inside

Wynonna Judd has recently revealed how she’s going to celebrate her milestone year of performing live.

In a statement shared via PEOPLE, Wynonna announced that she’s making a comeback to The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in December after nine years to honour her 40th anniversary as a live entertainer.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself!” said Wynonna in a statement,

The singer remarked, “This is a milestone year for me.”

“Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life!” she continued.

Wynonna remarked, “‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate.”

“They have been with me for so long, and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!!!!” she added.

In 2015, Wynonna last performed a nine-show run at The Venetian Theatre with her mother, Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in April 2022 at the age of 76.

After her mother passing, Wynonna and Ashley Judd issued a statement, saying, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Meanwhile, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s upcoming shows are scheduled for December 11, 13 and 14.