Nicolas Cage expresses fear of artificial intelligence: ‘I’m terrified of that’

Nicolas Cage about A.I.

Nicolas Cage got candid about his fear of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.



In a recent interview, the actor shared what he thought about A.I. after his publicist intervened the chat to remind Cage about a scan he was scheduled for.

“I have to slip out after this to go get a scan done for the show, and then also for the movie I’m doing after the show. Two scans in one day!” Cage said in the interview with The New Yorker.

The scan in question was for Cage’s the upcoming Spider-Man Noir live-action series as he joked about digitalizing himself for the project.

“Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change—I don’t know,” he said.

“They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I. . . . God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”