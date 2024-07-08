Travis Barker raves about Kourtney Kardashian for running 5K after pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian competed in Travis Barker's 'Run Travis Run' wellness event over the weekend

Travis Barker has stars in his eyes for his wife Kourtney Kardashian.



Over the weekend, the couple - who welcomed their first child together in November 2023 - completed a 5K run as part of Travis’ “Run Travis Run” wellness event in Los Angeles.

“My wife’s a beast!” the Blink-182 drummer told Page Six after crossing the finish line.

He then continued to praise the Kardashians star for competing in the race despite having given birth nearly eight months ago.

“She’s never done this [before]. She thinks I’m crazy because some mornings I’ll wake up and she’ll be like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’m like, ‘I heard there’s a 5K, babe, I’m gonna run it,” he reminisced, adding, “It was really cool to have her be a part of it. It was awesome. It was everything I imagined.”

Barker’s dedication to health and wellness deepened after surviving a tragic plane crash in 2008, which profoundly impacted his life and priorities.

Reflecting on how the event came to be, Barker told the outlet, “For me, it was like, ‘I run every day, so I should just invite people to run with me.’ But I found that it wasn’t that easy.”