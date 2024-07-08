Princess Anne's engagements pulled after hospitalization for horse mishap

Princess Anne is adjusting her schedule following a recent hospitalization due to an incident involving a horse last month.



According to reports, a modification was noted on The Royal Family's website on July 7 regarding engagements for King Charles' sister.

"The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month," noted Gert's Royals over the weekend.

Currently, her next official engagement is slated for July 15 and 16, where she is scheduled to visit the NLV Pharos ship off the west coast of Scotland in her capacity as Patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board.

This update reflects the careful planning and adjustments being made as Princess Anne continues her recovery process following the recent incident.

Buckingham Palace disclosed on June 24 that Princess Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries in a horse-related incident at her country residence the previous day.

She was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement from Buckingham Palace detailed.

The announcement also conveyed the King's awareness and concern, with the entire Royal Family extending their warmest wishes for Princess Anne's speedy recuperation.

Princess Anne's recent injuries prompted her to withdraw from a significant Buckingham Palace banquet hosted by King Charles on June 25, originally planned in honor of the Japanese state visit.

Additionally, her scheduled trip to Canada later that week had to be canceled on medical advice.